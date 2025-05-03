Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

03-05-2025 | 05:50
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Joumblatt condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory, including areas around the capital, Damascus, Friday night.

Joumblatt described the repeated Israeli attacks as a blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty, warning that such actions undermine efforts to advance the political solution being pursued in coordination with President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

He called on Arab countries and the international community to extend full support to Syria in its efforts to rebuild the state, secure its future, and protect both its territory and citizens. Joumblatt also urged intense pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing violations by air and land and to end its occupation of parts of Syrian territory.

Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption
LBCI Previous

