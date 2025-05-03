News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
Lebanon News
03-05-2025 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Joumblatt condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory, including areas around the capital, Damascus, Friday night.
Joumblatt described the repeated Israeli attacks as a blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty, warning that such actions undermine efforts to advance the political solution being pursued in coordination with President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.
He called on Arab countries and the international community to extend full support to Syria in its efforts to rebuild the state, secure its future, and protect both its territory and citizens. Joumblatt also urged intense pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing violations by air and land and to end its occupation of parts of Syrian territory.
Lebanon News
Walid Joumblatt
PSP
Condemn
Israeli
Strikes
Syria
Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Walid Joumblatt says willing to revisit Syria for Druze rights
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Walid Joumblatt says willing to revisit Syria for Druze rights
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Health Ministry condemns Israeli strikes on ambulances and health center in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Health Ministry condemns Israeli strikes on ambulances and health center in Naqoura, South Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza, urges 'immediate' end to hostilities
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza, urges 'immediate' end to hostilities
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:23
Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption
Lebanon News
04:23
Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding
0
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
Lebanon News
05:50
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding
0
Middle East News
2025-05-02
Syria says Israel strike near presidential palace a 'dangerous escalation'
Middle East News
2025-05-02
Syria says Israel strike near presidential palace a 'dangerous escalation'
0
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Syria monitor says sectarian clashes toll tops 100
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Syria monitor says sectarian clashes toll tops 100
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
2
Lebanon News
10:47
Breaking: Lebanon's Cabinet approves judiciary independence law
Lebanon News
10:47
Breaking: Lebanon's Cabinet approves judiciary independence law
3
Middle East News
11:22
Jumblatt holds meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
Middle East News
11:22
Jumblatt holds meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
4
Lebanon News
10:06
Former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt on his way to Damascus for meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa: LBCI reports
Lebanon News
10:06
Former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt on his way to Damascus for meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa: LBCI reports
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding
6
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel’s airstrikes in Syria: Protecting Druze or expanding territory?
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel’s airstrikes in Syria: Protecting Druze or expanding territory?
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Syria caught between Israeli airstrikes and US demands amid escalating internal unrest
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Syria caught between Israeli airstrikes and US demands amid escalating internal unrest
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More