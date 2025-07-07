US Envoy Barrack says Washington is here to support, not impose, following meeting with PM Salam

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria and Lebanon, Ambassador Tom Barrack , in the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and the accompanying delegation.



After the meeting, Ambassador Barak responded to reporters' questions, saying: “It was great. When you’re dealing with professionals, life becomes easier. I met three great leaders today—I’m optimistic and encouraged, and their courage is for your benefit.”



He added, “We take all of the Lebanese people's concerns into account—that’s why we’re here. But we are here to guide and assist. The decision is yours.”