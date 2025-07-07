Sources: Berri refrains from delving into details, US envoy wraps up Beirut talks

Lebanon News
07-07-2025 | 12:48
High views
Sources: Berri refrains from delving into details, US envoy wraps up Beirut talks
2min
Sources: Berri refrains from delving into details, US envoy wraps up Beirut talks

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri refrained from delving into the details of the Lebanese response to U.S. envoy Tom Barrack during their meeting in Ain el-Tineh, according to sources familiar with the talks. 

Berri reportedly told Barrack that the technical aspects of the U.S. proposal were discussed earlier with President Joseph Aoun and that his primary concern now revolves around the ongoing Israeli airstrikes and targeted assassinations, which he warned could derail any potential agreement.

Sources said Barrack did not provide any formal American security guarantees during the meeting. Instead, discussions focused on what was described as a "tightening" of the monitoring mechanisms linked to the ceasefire process. 

Washington, according to the same sources, believes that Lebanon has fulfilled its part in implementing measures related to the cessation of hostilities agreement and is now preparing to make decisions accordingly.

Barrack is expected to return to Beirut within four weeks with clear responses from Washington on the next steps.

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon
Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?
