Albi Dak
Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike
2024-09-21 | 01:56
Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike
On Saturday, Hezbollah announced the death of commander Ahmed Wahbi in the Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs.
According to Reuters, Wahbi was a top commander who oversaw the military operations of Hezbollah's Radwan Force during the Gaza war until early 2024.
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Ahmed Wahbi
Israel
Learn More