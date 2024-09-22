European Union says it is 'extremely' concerned by escalation in Lebanon

The European Union is "extremely concerned" about an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and is calling for an "urgent" ceasefire, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday.



"The European Union is extremely concerned about an escalation in Lebanon after the attacks Friday in Beirut," Borrell said in a statement, calling for a "ceasefire" along the demarcation line separating them, "as well as in Gaza."

AFP