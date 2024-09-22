News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
European Union says it is 'extremely' concerned by escalation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-22 | 10:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
European Union says it is 'extremely' concerned by escalation in Lebanon
The European Union is "extremely concerned" about an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and is calling for an "urgent" ceasefire, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday.
"The European Union is extremely concerned about an escalation in Lebanon after the attacks Friday in Beirut," Borrell said in a statement, calling for a "ceasefire" along the demarcation line separating them, "as well as in Gaza."
AFP
Lebanon News
European Union
Concern
Escalation
Lebanon
Next
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport
Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-21
Sullivan: Escalation between Israel and Lebanon is concerning
World News
2024-09-21
Sullivan: Escalation between Israel and Lebanon is concerning
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
UNIFIL spokesperson Tenenti says situation 'very concerning' on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
UNIFIL spokesperson Tenenti says situation 'very concerning' on Lebanon-Israel border
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon call for immediate de-escalation
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon call for immediate de-escalation
0
World News
2024-09-19
UK government expresses 'deep concern over rising tensions' in Lebanon
World News
2024-09-19
UK government expresses 'deep concern over rising tensions' in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:05
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:05
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:09
Zahran to LBCI: Hezbollah achieves political objectives with limited strikes, US and Iran avoid direct war involvement
Lebanon News
09:09
Zahran to LBCI: Hezbollah achieves political objectives with limited strikes, US and Iran avoid direct war involvement
0
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-15
Civil Defense quells Bourj Hammoud landfill blaze after three days of intense effort
Lebanon News
2024-09-15
Civil Defense quells Bourj Hammoud landfill blaze after three days of intense effort
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:06
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
Lebanon News
01:06
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
2
Lebanon News
00:24
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport
Lebanon News
00:24
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport
3
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
6
Middle East News
13:24
Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon
Middle East News
13:24
Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
02:37
Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45
Lebanon News
02:37
Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45
8
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More