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Technical US-Iran teams to meet in Doha to implement framework agreement: Source to Reuters
Middle East News
29-06-2026 | 04:15
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Technical US-Iran teams to meet in Doha to implement framework agreement: Source to Reuters
A source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Monday that technical teams from Iran and the United States tasked with implementing the memorandum of understanding will meet in Doha in the coming days.
The source added that mediators have established communication channels to contain any potential incidents and reduce tensions, noting that the technical talks will continue.
Reuters
Middle East News
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