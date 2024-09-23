Minister Makary to LBCI: Cabinet to hold session on Tuesday on war situation, issue beyond politics

2024-09-23 | 07:40
Minister Makary to LBCI: Cabinet to hold session on Tuesday on war situation, issue beyond politics
0min
Minister Makary to LBCI: Cabinet to hold session on Tuesday on war situation, issue beyond politics

Speaking to LBCI, the Information Minister, Ziad Makary, announced that a Cabinet session will be held on Tuesday to specifically discuss the ongoing war situation. He urged all ministers, particularly the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense, to attend, emphasizing that "this issue is beyond politics."

Makary stressed, "Now is not the time for settling scores. We are no longer operating under established rules of engagement. It is time for exceptional decisions and actions."

