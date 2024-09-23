Israeli army launches fifth wave of airstrikes in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

Lebanon News
2024-09-23 | 16:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army launches fifth wave of airstrikes in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army launches fifth wave of airstrikes in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

The Israeli military has initiated a new wave of airstrikes in Lebanon, marking the fifth round of attacks on Monday, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation. 

The ongoing attacks continue to target various locations across the country as the death toll increases. 

Lebanon News

Israeli

Army

Airstrikes

Lebanon

Israeli

Public

Broadcasting

Corporation

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive
Israeli army announces new strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

UAE expresses 'deep concern' over Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
17:19

Hamas says one of its field commanders in South Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:17

Jordanian King Abdullah reaffirms Jordan's full support for Lebanon amid Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:11

Arab League's Aboul Gheit condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Middle East News
17:19

Hamas says one of its field commanders in South Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
World News
2024-08-15

Strategic bomber crashes in Siberia, Izvestia cites Russian defence ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-18

Belgium calls for international investigation after attacks in Lebanon, Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:16

Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa

LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More