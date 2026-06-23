Speaker Berri receives call from French President Macron on situation in Lebanon and region

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the wider region, as well as political and field updates following the completion of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran.



During the call, Macron reaffirmed Lebanon’s importance and France’s commitment to its stability and sovereignty, as well as the readiness of France and other friendly countries to support Lebanon in overcoming the sensitive phase it is going through, including through international conferences to support the Lebanese Army and reconstruction efforts.



For his part, Berri thanked Macron and France for their continued support for Lebanon, stressing the importance of consolidating the ceasefire, ensuring Israel’s withdrawal from occupied territories up to the international borders, deploying the Lebanese Army, and facilitating the return of residents to their towns and villages as a prelude to launching reconstruction efforts.



Berri also said that the November 2024 agreement represents a ready framework, including a mechanism to consolidate the ceasefire and verify any violations or threats, if adopted in the ongoing negotiations in Switzerland.