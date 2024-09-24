Israel's extensive strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon are "a human and humanitarian crisis" that risks tipping the region into wider conflict, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told CNN's Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive interview.



"The danger does exist that the fire of events that are taking place (in Lebanon) will expand to the entire region," Pezeshkian said.



When asked whether Iran will counsel Hezbollah to restrain itself in its response to Israeli strikes, Pezeshkian said, "Hezbollah is facing a country armed to the teeth and has access to weapons systems that are far superior to anything else."



"We must not allow Lebanon to become another Gaza at the hands of Israel," he warned.



Pezeshkian continued, "Hezbollah cannot stand alone against a country that is being defended and supported and supplied by Western countries, European countries, and the United States of America."



Pezeshkian spoke with CNN as world leaders gather for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, in which hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon are expected to dominate the discussion agenda.



Pezeshkian warned that events could spiral into a regional conflict, which "can be dangerous for the future of the world and planet Earth itself, so we must prevent the ongoing criminal acts being committed by Israel."