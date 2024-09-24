Israel continues series of attacks across South Lebanon

The National News Agency (NNA) reported Tuesday that Israeli strikes on a house in Seddiqine in Tyre district resulted in the martyrdom of many people.



Additionally, Israeli airstrikes have targeted the area between the towns of Bazouriye, Borj El Chmali, and Chehabiyeh in Tyre district, southern Lebanon.



NNA stated that Israeli strikes also targeted the town of Bodai in Baalbek-Hermel.

It also said that other towns in South Lebanon were targeted, including Kounine, Haris, Beit Yahoun, Deyrintar, Mansouri, and Qlaileh.