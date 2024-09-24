Hezbollah fires 220 rockets from Lebanon in a single day, Haaretz reports

Lebanon News
2024-09-24 | 11:05
High views
Hezbollah fires 220 rockets from Lebanon in a single day, Haaretz reports
0min
Hezbollah fires 220 rockets from Lebanon in a single day, Haaretz reports

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that 220 rockets have been fired from Lebanon so far, marking the highest number launched by Hezbollah in a single day since the war began.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
UAE expresses 'deep concern' over Israeli attacks on Lebanon
