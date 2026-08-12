News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Parliament approves amendments to bank restructuring law
Lebanon News
12-08-2026 | 07:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Parliament approves amendments to bank restructuring law
Lebanon’s Parliament approved a draft law submitted under Decree No. 6503 to amend provisions of the country’s law governing the restructuring and reform of banks.
The legislation, originally enacted as Law No. 36 on August 14, 1935, was approved after amendments by Parliament’s Finance and Budget Committee, with additional changes proposed by the finance minister incorporated into the final text.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Parliament
Amendments
Bank
Restructuring
Law
Next
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh appears at Justice Palace
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-05-14
Iraqi parliament approves partial government led by PM Zaidi
Middle East News
2026-05-14
Iraqi parliament approves partial government led by PM Zaidi
0
Middle East News
2026-06-17
Israel approves settler building plans in Palestinian West Bank city
Middle East News
2026-06-17
Israel approves settler building plans in Palestinian West Bank city
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-23
Central Bank governor moves to reinforce mothers’ right to open bank accounts for minor children
Lebanon News
2026-05-23
Central Bank governor moves to reinforce mothers’ right to open bank accounts for minor children
0
World News
2026-07-15
France's parliament adopts assisted dying law
World News
2026-07-15
France's parliament adopts assisted dying law
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:45
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh appears at Justice Palace
Lebanon News
07:45
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh appears at Justice Palace
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
0
Lebanon News
03:32
EU welcomes Lebanon's adoption of media law
Lebanon News
03:32
EU welcomes Lebanon's adoption of media law
0
Lebanon News
02:49
Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework
Lebanon News
02:49
Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-10
FM Rajji heads to Rome and the Vatican for talks on Lebanon’s stability and international support
Lebanon News
2026-05-10
FM Rajji heads to Rome and the Vatican for talks on Lebanon’s stability and international support
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-11
Lebanon formally abolishes death penalty in Middle East first
Lebanon News
2026-08-11
Lebanon formally abolishes death penalty in Middle East first
0
World News
2026-04-13
Germany to cut tax on fuel for two months amid Iran war energy shock: Merz
World News
2026-04-13
Germany to cut tax on fuel for two months amid Iran war energy shock: Merz
0
Middle East News
2026-01-21
Iran official media says 3,117 people killed during protests
Middle East News
2026-01-21
Iran official media says 3,117 people killed during protests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels
2
Lebanon News
13:00
PM Salam clarifies dispute over defense minister’s role in amnesty debate
Lebanon News
13:00
PM Salam clarifies dispute over defense minister’s role in amnesty debate
3
Lebanon News
09:52
Sources to LBCI: MPs refuse to resume session unless Defense Minister is allowed to speak
Lebanon News
09:52
Sources to LBCI: MPs refuse to resume session unless Defense Minister is allowed to speak
4
Lebanon News
12:19
US State Department says new round of Israeli-Lebanese talks in September in Rome
Lebanon News
12:19
US State Department says new round of Israeli-Lebanese talks in September in Rome
5
Lebanon News
12:26
US State Department: Lebanon makes progress on fiscal transparency but faces major gaps
Lebanon News
12:26
US State Department: Lebanon makes progress on fiscal transparency but faces major gaps
6
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
7
Lebanon News
02:49
Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework
Lebanon News
02:49
Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework
8
Lebanon News
11:02
Defense Minister to skip evening session as dispute over speaking rights continues: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
11:02
Defense Minister to skip evening session as dispute over speaking rights continues: LBCI sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More