Minister: Death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 569, including 50 children and 94 women

2024-09-24 | 15:26
Minister: Death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 569, including 50 children and 94 women
Minister: Death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 569, including 50 children and 94 women

Caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad told Al Jazeera that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes since Monday morning has reached 569, including 50 children and 94 women.
 

