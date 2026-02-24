News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
24-02-2026 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel has threatened to strike civilian infrastructure in Lebanon if Hezbollah attacks it in the event of a confrontation between Iran and the United States.
Reuters quoted two Lebanese officials as saying the threat would include civilian infrastructure, among it the airport.
The warning was also confirmed by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji.
At the same time, Israeli officials said that during the latest Cabinet meeting, reports previously presented in Washington were reviewed. The reports alleged that Hezbollah would join a war whenever Iran decides and that the group remains committed to retaining its weapons and is engaged in an arms buildup.
On Tuesday, northern Israel witnessed large-scale military drills that included scenarios simulating an incursion into Lebanese territory.
A security report said that an anticipated proposal from Tehran would determine the direction of the Iran file. Military officials, however, questioned the feasibility of maintaining the large-scale military deployment in the region for an indefinite period.
Diplomatically, expectations in Tel Aviv suggest that if Tehran succeeds in continuing along a diplomatic track, Washington would proceed according to broad outlines of an agreement, with an initial phase focused on the nuclear file and uranium enrichment.
Israel, for its part, hopes Washington will respond to its concerns and insists that the issue of ballistic missiles be addressed in later stages of the talks. It has also maintained that it would seek to destroy those ballistic missiles if no agreement is reached.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
cabinet
discusses
Hezbollah
role,
issues
warning
Lebanon:
details
Next
Cairo talks highlight Lebanese Army ahead of Paris Conference with EU $100 million support
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-24
Fears of escalation: Israel issues warning to Lebanon over army's alleged ties to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-24
Fears of escalation: Israel issues warning to Lebanon over army's alleged ties to Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-11
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-01-11
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Jbaa and Mahrouna, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Jbaa and Mahrouna, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana residents
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana residents
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cairo talks highlight Lebanese Army ahead of Paris Conference with EU $100 million support
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cairo talks highlight Lebanese Army ahead of Paris Conference with EU $100 million support
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-23
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-23
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-23
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-23
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-13
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-13
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:15
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
Lebanon News
06:15
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
4
Lebanon News
07:20
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
Lebanon News
07:20
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
5
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
6
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cairo talks highlight Lebanese Army ahead of Paris Conference with EU $100 million support
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cairo talks highlight Lebanese Army ahead of Paris Conference with EU $100 million support
8
Lebanon News
12:45
Iranian president says ties with Lebanon go beyond politics, calls Israel main source of regional instability
Lebanon News
12:45
Iranian president says ties with Lebanon go beyond politics, calls Israel main source of regional instability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More