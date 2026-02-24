Iranian president says ties with Lebanon go beyond politics, calls Israel main source of regional instability

Lebanon News
24-02-2026 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iranian president says ties with Lebanon go beyond politics, calls Israel main source of regional instability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iranian president says ties with Lebanon go beyond politics, calls Israel main source of regional instability

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said relations between Iran and Lebanon extend beyond politics, describing them as a heartfelt and cultural bond between the two peoples.

Speaking during a ceremony to receive the credentials of Lebanon's new ambassador, Pezeshkian said the relationship between Tehran and Beirut is rooted in deep cultural and historical ties.

He added that what he referred to as the "Zionist regime" represents the main challenge to stability in Lebanon and the broader region.

The Iranian president stressed Lebanon's importance in the Islamic Republic's foreign and regional policy, highlighting what he described as the country's role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Pezeshkian also underscored the shared cultural and historical commonalities between the two nations, reaffirming Iran's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Lebanon News

Iran

President

Masoud Pezeshkian

Lebanon

Politics

Israel

Regional

Instability

LBCI Next
Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details
Lebanon's FM pledges reform and state monopoly on arms at UN Human Rights Council
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-09

Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-30

Lebanon's FM calls for balanced ties with Iran based on sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-09

Iran's FM meets President Aoun, seeks broader ties with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Cairo talks highlight Lebanese Army ahead of Paris Conference with EU $100 million support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Lebanon's FM pledges reform and state monopoly on arms at UN Human Rights Council

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-22

US-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran sends nuclear proposal soon, Axios reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-09

Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20

As Israel presses strikes, can US support bolster the Lebanese army’s role?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:12

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Cairo talks highlight Lebanese Army ahead of Paris Conference with EU $100 million support

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Iranian president says ties with Lebanon go beyond politics, calls Israel main source of regional instability

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More