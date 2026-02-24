Iranian president says ties with Lebanon go beyond politics, calls Israel main source of regional instability

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said relations between Iran and Lebanon extend beyond politics, describing them as a heartfelt and cultural bond between the two peoples.



Speaking during a ceremony to receive the credentials of Lebanon's new ambassador, Pezeshkian said the relationship between Tehran and Beirut is rooted in deep cultural and historical ties.



He added that what he referred to as the "Zionist regime" represents the main challenge to stability in Lebanon and the broader region.



The Iranian president stressed Lebanon's importance in the Islamic Republic's foreign and regional policy, highlighting what he described as the country's role in promoting peace and stability in the region.



Pezeshkian also underscored the shared cultural and historical commonalities between the two nations, reaffirming Iran's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.