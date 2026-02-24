News
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
Lebanon News
24-02-2026 | 07:20
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
Lebanon's foreign minister said Tuesday his country feared its infrastructure could be hit by Israeli strikes if the situation with Iran escalates.
"There are signs that the Israelis could strike very hard in the event of an escalation, potentially including strategic infrastructure such as the airport," Joe Rajji told reporters in Geneva.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Attack
Infrastructure
Escalation
Iran
FM
Next
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
Previous
