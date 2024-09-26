US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

A coalition of global powers, including the United States, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, issued a joint statement Thursday calling for an immediate 21-day ceasefire on the Lebanon-Israel border.



The statement addresses the ongoing conflict between Lebanon and Israel, which has persisted since October 8, 2023, describing the situation as "intolerable" and a significant threat of broader regional escalation.



"This is in nobody's interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon," the statement said.



"It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety."



The group emphasized that diplomacy cannot succeed amid rising violence and called for the temporary ceasefire to create space for negotiations.



The ceasefire would allow efforts toward a diplomatic resolution in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1701, which addresses the Lebanon-Israel conflict, and UNSCR 2735, concerning a ceasefire in Gaza.



"We call on all parties, including the governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse the temporary ceasefire immediately consistent with UNSCR 1701 during this period, and to give a real chance to a diplomatic settlement," the statement added.



The nations pledged their full support for diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, building on months of negotiations. They aim to conclude an agreement that would end the crisis once and for all within the 21-day ceasefire period.