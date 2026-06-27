Berri urges Lebanese to avoid internal strife, quotes Imam Ali on times of discord

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri appealed to the Lebanese people to avoid being drawn into internal conflict, warning against the dangers of sectarian strife amid heightened tensions.



"O people of Lebanon, all of Lebanon, this is sedition," Berri said in a statement, quoting a well-known saying attributed to Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib: "In times of sedition, be like the young camel — neither strong enough to be ridden nor able to give milk."



The saying refers to a young camel in its third year of life, one that is neither fit to carry riders nor old enough to produce milk. Figuratively, it urges people not to allow themselves to become tools for others' agendas or to fuel conflict through their actions, words, or resources.



The quotation is widely understood as a call for restraint and discernment during periods of unrest when the line between right and wrong may be blurred. It encourages people to avoid being exploited, refrain from spreading rumors or incitement, and exercise patience until circumstances become clearer.



By invoking the saying, Berri appeared to call for calm, self-restraint, and national unity, urging Lebanese citizens not to allow any party to exploit them to ignite internal conflict or deepen divisions within the country.