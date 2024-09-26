Raymond Khattar: Rescue teams ill-equipped amid Israeli airstrikes

Civil Defense Director General Brig. Gen. Raymond Khattar outlined the severe challenges rescue teams are facing during ongoing Israeli airstrikes on multiple regions of the country.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khattar said rescue personnel have been operating in dangerous conditions, at times coming under direct fire.



He emphasized that the teams are ill-equipped, stating, "Civil Defense personnel do not have helmets or protective vests during search and rescue operations."



Khattar also expressed concern about civilian crowds gathering at incident sites, which further complicates rescue efforts. "We are asking security forces to establish a security perimeter at the site so we can move more easily," he said.