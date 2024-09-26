Israel foreign minister says 'no ceasefire' with Hezbollah 'until victory'

2024-09-26 | 06:20
Israel foreign minister says &#39;no ceasefire&#39; with Hezbollah &#39;until victory&#39;
Israel foreign minister says 'no ceasefire' with Hezbollah 'until victory'

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday there would be no ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, after the US and its allies proposed a 21-day halt to the fighting.

"There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight against Hezbollah with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," Katz said in a post on X, referring to tens of thousands who have been displaced.

AFP

