News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel foreign minister says 'no ceasefire' with Hezbollah 'until victory'
Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 06:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel foreign minister says 'no ceasefire' with Hezbollah 'until victory'
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday there would be no ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, after the US and its allies proposed a 21-day halt to the fighting.
"There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight against Hezbollah with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," Katz said in a post on X, referring to tens of thousands who have been displaced.
AFP
Lebanon News
Israel Katz
Hezbollah
Lebanon
War
Airstrike
Ceasefire
Next
Israeli army says hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanon-Syria border
PM Mikati dismisses ceasefire agreement claims amid US diplomatic efforts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah targets Sheikh Mohammed Amro, head of Hezbollah in Mount Lebanon and North
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-31
FPM leader Bassil tells Hezbollah: We support you in defending Lebanon, not in starting wars
Lebanon News
2024-08-31
FPM leader Bassil tells Hezbollah: We support you in defending Lebanon, not in starting wars
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:54
Two dead, fifteen injured in Israeli airstrike on Beirut suburbs: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
09:54
Two dead, fifteen injured in Israeli airstrike on Beirut suburbs: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
09:47
French woman, 87, dies due to explosion in south Lebanon: Ministry
Lebanon News
09:47
French woman, 87, dies due to explosion in south Lebanon: Ministry
0
Lebanon News
09:25
Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful
Lebanon News
09:25
Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful
0
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel strike targets head of Hezbollah drone unit Mohammed Srur: Source tells AFP
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel strike targets head of Hezbollah drone unit Mohammed Srur: Source tells AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
01:31
UN Secretary-General warns ‘hell is breaking loose in Lebanon’ as conflict escalates
Lebanon News
01:31
UN Secretary-General warns ‘hell is breaking loose in Lebanon’ as conflict escalates
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel says more than 280 Hezbollah targets hit Wednesday
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel says more than 280 Hezbollah targets hit Wednesday
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Over 90,000 displaced in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes: Reuters cites IOM
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Over 90,000 displaced in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes: Reuters cites IOM
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
11:08
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
11:08
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
10:29
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
10:29
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
22:31
US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border
Lebanon News
22:31
US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border
2
Lebanon News
22:24
Biden, Macron call for temporary ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
22:24
Biden, Macron call for temporary ceasefire on Israel-Lebanon border
3
Lebanon News
05:26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
05:26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
4
Lebanon News
10:29
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
10:29
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
5
Lebanon News
09:25
Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful
Lebanon News
09:25
Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful
6
Lebanon News
15:17
Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister
Lebanon News
15:17
Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister
7
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
08:19
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
8
Lebanon News
11:08
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
11:08
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More