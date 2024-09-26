Ali Hamieh to Reuters: Israeli strike targets border crossing with Syria

Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 06:53
High views
Ali Hamieh to Reuters: Israeli strike targets border crossing with Syria
Ali Hamieh to Reuters: Israeli strike targets border crossing with Syria

Caretaker Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamieh told Reuters that an Israeli strike hit the Syrian side of a small bridge serving as a crossing into Lebanon on Thursday.

He added that he does not know immediately whether the crossing is usable.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Ali Hamieh

Israel

Syria

Lebanon

Airstrike

Border

Crossing

