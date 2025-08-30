News
Houthis vow to avenge death of their PM in Israeli strikes
Middle East News
30-08-2025 | 14:01
Houthis vow to avenge death of their PM in Israeli strikes
Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed on Saturday to avenge the killing of their prime minister and other political leaders in Israeli strikes this week.
"We promise to God, to the dear Yemeni people and the families of the martyrs and wounded that we will take revenge," the head of the group's supreme political council, Mehdi al-Mashat, said in a video message posted on Telegram.
He warned foreign companies to leave Israel "before it's too late."
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthi
Israel
Strikes
Sanaa
