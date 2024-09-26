Over 22,000 people cross to Syria amid Israeli strikes on Lebanon: AFP

Syrian security sources said more than 22,000 people had crossed from Lebanon into Syria via two of the countries' border crossings this week as Israeli airstrikes pound Lebanon.



"More than 6,000 Lebanese and around 15,000 Syrians" have entered through the main Jdeidet Yabus border, known on the Lebanese side as the Masnaa crossing, one security source said, requesting anonymity, while a second security source reported "around 1,000 Lebanese and some 500 Syrians have passed" through a second crossing.



AFP