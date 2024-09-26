Lebanon confirms 1,540 dead in nearly a year of cross-border fire

Lebanon News
2024-09-26 | 12:49
Lebanon confirms 1,540 dead in nearly a year of cross-border fire

Lebanon said Thursday that more than 1,500 people had been killed in almost a year of cross-border violence between Hezbollah and the Israeli army that has spiralled dramatically this week.

According to figures in a statement released by the country's disaster management unit, 1,540 people have been killed, 60 of them in the past 24 hours, and 5,410 wounded in the ongoing hostilities.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

Attacks

