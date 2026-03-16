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Dubai airport 'gradually' resumes flights after nearby drone incident
Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 03:06
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Dubai airport 'gradually' resumes flights after nearby drone incident
Flights were gradually resuming at Dubai airport on Monday, previously the world's busiest for international flights, the airport operator said, after a "drone-related incident" sparked a fuel tank fire nearby, as Iran kept up its Gulf attacks.
"Flights to and from DXB are gradually resuming to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure," Dubai Airports said in a statement on X.
AFP
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