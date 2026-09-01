US strikes Iran after attempted attacks on shipping: US military

Middle East News
01-09-2026 | 12:55
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US strikes Iran after attempted attacks on shipping: US military
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US strikes Iran after attempted attacks on shipping: US military

U.S. forces launched strikes Tuesday against Iran's Revolutionary Guards in response to attempted attacks on commercial shipping and American forces, the U.S. military said.

The strikes -- which began at 12:00 pm (1600 GMT) -- came after "recent attempted attacks by (the Guards) against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region," U.S. Central Command said on X.



AFP
 

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Iran state media says four projectiles hit areas east of Hormuz Strait
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