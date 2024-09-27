The caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib reiterated Lebanon's rejection of war, calling for the implementation of the U.S.-European proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.



In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, he stated: ''We reiterate our rejection of war and call for the immediate implementation of the U.S.-European proposal for a ceasefire.''



He added: "We reaffirm the necessity of implementing Resolution 1701, as it is essential not only for Lebanon's security but also for Israel's security."



He continued: "There will be no peace in the region without the implementation of the two-state solution. Instead of militarizing the conflict, a diplomatic solution to the crisis must be reached."



He warned that "the situation in Lebanon signals the worst for the Middle East," cautioning against "a major explosion."



He stressed that Lebanon "is facing a crisis that threatens its existence, and what we are experiencing is a result of the occupation, which is responsible for all our challenges. Israel has been evading and ignoring the border demarcation."



Bou Habib called for "a ceasefire on all fronts, as the Israeli occupation is burning agricultural land with white phosphorus, making it impossible to cultivate for years."



He continued, "The return of Israelis to their settlements won't come through fighting but through a ceasefire. Hasn't Israel had enough of wars? When will it give peace a chance instead of resorting to violence? Israel must stop the escalation to prevent a major explosion."



He stressed that "the killing of any civilian is a tragedy that cannot be accepted or justified."