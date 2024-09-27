Hamas condemns Israeli 'escalation' with Beirut strike

2024-09-27 | 15:16
Hamas condemns Israeli 'escalation' with Beirut strike
Hamas condemns Israeli 'escalation' with Beirut strike

Hamas on Friday condemned an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs that Israel said targeted the headquarters of the Palestinian group's ally, Hezbollah.

"We... strongly condemn the brutal and ongoing Zionist aggression and escalation against the brotherly Lebanese people through savage air strikes" including Friday's attack that targeted "residential buildings," Hamas, which is at war with Israel in Gaza, said in a statement.
 
AFP

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Hamas

Gaza

Israel

Beirut

