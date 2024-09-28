Israeli Air Force conducts additional strikes in Baalbek, Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 02:54
High views
Israeli Air Force conducts additional strikes in Baalbek, Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon
Israeli Air Force conducts additional strikes in Baalbek, Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon

Israeli Army Radio reported on Saturday that the Israeli Air Force has carried out additional strikes in Baalbek, Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon.

