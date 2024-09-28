Mikati: We renew our call to halt Israeli aggression and implement Resolution 1701

Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 12:46
High views
Mikati: We renew our call to halt Israeli aggression and implement Resolution 1701
0min
Mikati: We renew our call to halt Israeli aggression and implement Resolution 1701

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated Lebanon's demand for an end to Israeli aggression and the implementation of Resolution 1701 and other related resolutions. 

In a press conference, he stated, "Our solidarity today is the strongest response to Israeli aggression, and the government is doing everything in its power to confront the Israeli war."

Mikati also highlighted the severe displacement of residents, saying, "The displacement of our people has reached an unexpected level, and we will take a series of measures to ensure they are received with dignity."

He called for unity to elect a president for the republic in order to save the country. 

"Danger threatens us and does not differentiate between one sect and another. We reaffirm the role of the army and security forces in protecting our country," he added. 

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

Israeli

Aggression

Resolution 1701

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
LBCI Previous

