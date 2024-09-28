Canada pledges CAD 10 million in humanitarian aid to address civilian needs in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-28
High views
Canada pledges CAD 10 million in humanitarian aid to address civilian needs in Lebanon
Canada pledges CAD 10 million in humanitarian aid to address civilian needs in Lebanon

On Saturday, the Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that the government will provide 10 million Canadian dollars (7.4 million USD) in humanitarian aid to support civilians in Lebanon.

It also expresses Canada's deep concern about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. 

In a statement, the ministry reiterated its call for a 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border, saying, "Canada urges all parties involved in the conflict to protect civilians, including humanitarian workers, from harm."

(1 USD = 1.3512 CAD)

