French foreign minister to travel to Lebanon on Sunday evening: Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 08:08
French foreign minister to travel to Lebanon on Sunday evening: Ministry
France's foreign minister will travel to Lebanon on Sunday, his ministry said, amid spiraling fears that the region could be headed toward an all-out war.
Jean-Noel Barrot will take off from Paris shortly, to land in Lebanon on Sunday evening to "exchange with the local authorities and bring French support, especially humanitarian", the foreign ministry said in a statement, as Israel continued a campaign of air strikes targeting Iran-backed group Hezbollah.
AFP
