Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon leave 7 dead, 40 injured

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 00:14
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon leave 7 dead, 40 injured
0min
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon leave 7 dead, 40 injured

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced Monday that Israeli airstrikes on the southern Lebanese regions of Marjaayoun and Nabatieh over the past 24 hours have killed seven people and injured 40 others.

