Israel rejects ceasefire proposal with Hezbollah, Israeli FM says

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz affirmed that Israel has rejected a proposal for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, stating that the only path to an agreement involves moving Hezbollah forces north of the Litani River and disarming the group, according to Russia Today.



"We reject the settlement proposal with Hezbollah and will not agree to a ceasefire," Katz was quoted as saying by Israeli media.



He emphasized that full implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding Lebanon is key to achieving a ceasefire.