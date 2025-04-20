Civilian injured by gunfire from Syrian side in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali

20-04-2025 | 09:26
Civilian injured by gunfire from Syrian side in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali
0min
Civilian injured by gunfire from Syrian side in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali

A Lebanese citizen was injured in the town of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali in Hermel after gunfire reportedly came from across the Syrian border. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and local authorities have not yet issued an official statement. 

President Aoun from Bkerki: Lebanese Army should be sole bearers of weapons
With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?
