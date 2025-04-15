Iran's Khamenei says talks with US 'well carried out'

15-04-2025 | 08:19
Iran's Khamenei says talks with US 'well carried out'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday voiced satisfaction with recent talks with the United States, expressing confidence in the Islamic Republic's position but casting doubt on U.S. intentions.

The talks were "well carried out in the first steps. Of course, we are very pessimistic about the other side, but we are optimistic about our own capabilities," state TV quoted Khamenei as saying.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Khamenei

US

Talks

