Iran's Khamenei says talks with US 'well carried out'
Middle East News
15-04-2025 | 08:19
Iran's Khamenei says talks with US 'well carried out'
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday voiced satisfaction with recent talks with the United States, expressing confidence in the Islamic Republic's position but casting doubt on U.S. intentions.
The talks were "well carried out in the first steps. Of course, we are very pessimistic about the other side, but we are optimistic about our own capabilities," state TV quoted Khamenei as saying.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Khamenei
US
Talks
Jordan foils plot involving rockets and drones; source says suspects linked to Hamas
Netanyahu tells Macron: Palestinian state 'huge reward for terrorism'
Related Articles
Middle East News
2025-02-07
Iran's Khamenei says experience proves talks with US 'not smart'
Middle East News
2025-02-07
Iran's Khamenei says experience proves talks with US 'not smart'
Middle East News
2025-02-25
Iran rules out 'direct talks' with US on nuclear issue
Middle East News
2025-02-25
Iran rules out 'direct talks' with US on nuclear issue
Middle East News
2025-02-07
Khamenei says negotiations with US will not solve Iran's problems
Middle East News
2025-02-07
Khamenei says negotiations with US will not solve Iran's problems
Middle East News
2025-04-13
Iran says talks with US to remain 'indirect' with Omani mediation
Middle East News
2025-04-13
Iran says talks with US to remain 'indirect' with Omani mediation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office
Middle East News
10:08
Jordan foils plot involving rockets and drones; source says suspects linked to Hamas
Middle East News
10:08
Jordan foils plot involving rockets and drones; source says suspects linked to Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:17
Netanyahu tells Macron: Palestinian state 'huge reward for terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:17
Netanyahu tells Macron: Palestinian state 'huge reward for terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Hamas official says group likely to respond to Israel truce proposal within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Hamas official says group likely to respond to Israel truce proposal within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13
Israel says will not allow 'heavy equipment' into Gaza via Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13
Israel says will not allow 'heavy equipment' into Gaza via Rafah
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon
Middle East News
08:19
Iran's Khamenei says talks with US 'well carried out'
Middle East News
08:19
Iran's Khamenei says talks with US 'well carried out'
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
14:12
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
Lebanon News
14:12
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Lebanon eyes financial trust boost at IMF, World Bank spring meetings
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Lebanon eyes financial trust boost at IMF, World Bank spring meetings
Lebanon News
04:01
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:01
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli army spokesperson: Drone strike kills Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli army spokesperson: Drone strike kills Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:50
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
Lebanon News
03:50
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun kills one, injures three including child
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun kills one, injures three including child
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported
