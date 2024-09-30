UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 04:55
High views
LBCI
LBCI
UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon
UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced Monday the delivery of an emergency relief package worth $100 million to Lebanon.

"The UAE stands by its brothers in Lebanon and is dedicated to offering support during these difficult times,"UAE's president said in a statement.

Lebanon News

United Arab Emirates

Lebanon

Aid

War

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Rockets fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel, causing fires
French FM Barrot reaffirms France's support to Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati
