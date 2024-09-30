Israeli army says it 'eliminated' Hamas leader in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 05:55
High views
Israeli army says it &#39;eliminated&#39; Hamas leader in Lebanon
Israeli army says it 'eliminated' Hamas leader in Lebanon

The Israeli army said Monday its forces "eliminated" Hamas' leader in Lebanon in the latest strike targeting senior members of Iranian-backed militant groups in the neighboring country.

"Overnight ... the IAF (air force) struck and eliminated Fatah Sherif, head of the Lebanon branch in the Hamas organization," the military said in a statement.

Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amine "was responsible for coordinating Hamas' activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives. He was also responsible for Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons," the statement said.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hamas

Leader

Killed

Israel

Strike

Beirut

Cola

Lebanon

Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River
Hezbollah launches rocket barrages on Safed and Naqoura base
LBCI
Middle East News
08:14

Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanese soldier killed after sustaining injuries due to Israeli drone strike in Wazzani, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Bahrain's King says important to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Israeli Defense Minister says Nasrallah killing not 'final' step

