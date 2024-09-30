Germany says Nasrallah's killing was Israeli self-defense

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 06:36
High views
Germany says Nasrallah&#39;s killing was Israeli self-defense
Germany says Nasrallah's killing was Israeli self-defense

Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in Beirut constituted a use of its right to defend itself, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"Hezbollah is, of course, a 'terrorist organization,' and it was a meeting of the top leadership of Hezbollah, from which one can assume, even from a distance, that they were planning their further operations," the spokesperson said.

"So in this respect, there are also reasons to believe that the right to self-defense was exercised here," he added.

Asked about the civilian deaths in the incident, the spokesperson said, "Every civilian victim is one civilian victim too many."

Reuters

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Foreign Ministry

Israel

Self Defense

Killing

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Beirut

Airstrike

