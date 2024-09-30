What countries pledged aid to Lebanon?

Several countries have pledged or provided humanitarian aid to Lebanon as the situation between Israel and Hezbollah worsened in the last few days.



On Sunday, the European Union announced 10 million euros ($11.2 million) in humanitarian aid to help people in Lebanon affected by the escalating hostilities.



Saudi Arabia has announced aid for the Lebanese population, including medical assistance, as the state news agency SPA reported.



Moreover, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Sunday he had ordered the immediate dispatch of emergency medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon.



Visiting Lebanon on Sunday to oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said it contained 12 tons of medical equipment to be used to treat 1,000 seriously injured people.



A Turkish aircraft arrived in Lebanon last Wednesday carrying medical aid and supplies to support the Lebanese health sector, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.



The president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also pledged a relief aid package worth $100 million to Lebanon on Monday, state news agency WAM reported.





Reuters