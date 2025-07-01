News
Trump dismantles Syria sanctions program as Israel reconsiders future relations
World News
01-07-2025 | 01:57
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Trump dismantles Syria sanctions program as Israel reconsiders future relations
President Donald Trump on Monday formally dismantled U.S. sanctions against Syria, hoping to reintegrate the war-battered country into the global economy as Israel eyes ties with its new leadership.
Trump lifted most sanctions against Syria in May, responding to appeals from Saudi Arabia and Turkey after former Islamist guerrilla Ahmed al-Sharaa ended a half-century of rule by the Assad family.
In an executive order, Trump terminated the "national emergency" in place since 2004 that imposed far-reaching sanctions on Syria, affecting most state-run institutions, including the central bank.
"These actions reflect the president's vision of fostering a new relationship between the United States and a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.
Rubio said he would start the potentially lengthy process of examining whether to delist Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation dating from 1979 that has severely discouraged investment.
He also said he would look at removing the terrorist classification of Sharaa and his movement, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was once linked to Al-Qaeda. The United States already removed a bounty on Sharaa's head after he came to power.
Brad Smith, the Treasury Department official in charge of sanctions, said the new actions "will end the country's isolation from the international financial system."
Syria recently carried out its first electronic transfer through the international banking system since around the time it descended into a brutal civil war in 2011.
The orders still maintain sanctions on elements of the former government, including Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia late last year.
Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani hailed the U.S. move as a "major turning point."
"With the lifting of this major obstacle to economic recovery, the long-awaited doors are opening for reconstruction and development," as are the conditions "for the dignified return of displaced Syrians to their homeland," he wrote on X.
Israel kept pounding military sites in its historic adversary after the fall of Assad and initially voiced skepticism over the trajectory of its neighbor under Sharaa, who has swapped jihadist attire for a business suit.
But Israel said earlier Monday that it was interested in normalizing ties with Syria as well as Lebanon in an expansion of the so-called "Abraham Accords," in what would mark a major transformation of the Middle East.
Trump administration officials argued that lifting the sanctions on Syria would better integrate the country into the region and incentivize it to open up to Israel.
Israel's intensive attacks on Iran in June opened a "window that has never existed," said Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey who serves as Trump's point man on Syria.
"It's an opportunity that we have never, ever seen, and this president's put together a team that can actually get it done," Barrack told reporters.
Despite his upbeat picture of the new Syrian leader, the country has seen a series of major attacks against minorities since the fall of Assad, a largely secular leader from the Alawite minority sect.
Until Trump's surprise announcement of sanctions relief during a trip to Saudi Arabia, the United States had insisted on progress first in key areas, including protection of minorities.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
United States
Syria
Sanctions
Donald Trump
Israel
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Iran
