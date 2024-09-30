Israeli Defense Minister Gallant: Next phase of war will begin soon in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 11:34
High views
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Monday that the next phase of the war will begin soon in Lebanon. 

This comes after Israel informed Washington of its plan to start a limited ground operation in Lebanon.

