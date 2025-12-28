US, Russia agree that ceasefire 'would only prolong' conflict: Kremlin

Russia and the U.S. agree that any temporary ceasefire in Ukraine would prolong the conflict, the Kremlin said Sunday after a call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump.



"Russia and the United States share the same position, which is that the Ukrainian and European proposal for a temporary ceasefire (...) would only prolong the conflict and lead to a resumption of hostilities," the Kremlin's diplomatic advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters.



He also said Ukraine should now take the "brave decision" to withdraw its troops "without delay" from the Donbas region to "put an end" to the conflict.



