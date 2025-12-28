Trump says Ukraine war diplomacy in 'final stages'

28-12-2025 | 13:55
Trump says Ukraine war diplomacy in &#39;final stages&#39;
Trump says Ukraine war diplomacy in 'final stages'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war were in the "final stages," as he sat down to talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss a new peace plan.

"I think we're very, we're in final stages of talking, and we're going to see. Otherwise, it's going to go on for a long time," said Trump, adding that he did not have a deadline for the process.

Trump said Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whom he spoke to just before his meeting with Zelensky, was "very serious" about peace.

He added that there would be "a strong agreement" to guarantee Ukraine's security, one which would involve European countries.

AFP

