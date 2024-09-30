Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 14:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters

Local residents and a security source told Reuters on Monday that the Lebanese army withdrew from several positions on Lebanon's southern border amid threats of an Israeli incursion inside the country.
 
Meanwhile, other reports indicated the repositioning of the Lebanese army, including vehicles and personnel, along the border area of Mari.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

South

Border

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes target Chiyah area in Beirut's southern suburbs
Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-01

Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-21

Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:42

Israeli army expands artillery shelling to new areas along Lebanon border, reports say

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

UNIFIL clarifies to LBCI: No request made for Lebanese army to leave border positions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:15

Belgium’s Petra De Sutter: International community must sanction Israel over possible Lebanon invasion

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:05

Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:42

Israeli army expands artillery shelling to new areas along Lebanon border, reports say

LBCI
World News
15:28

UK FM repeats calls for ceasefire after talk with Blinken on Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-27

Iran foreign minister denounces US 'complicity' in Israel strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River

LBCI
World News
13:32

UN chief against any ground invasion of Lebanon: Spokesman says

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:07

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:05

Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More