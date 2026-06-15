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President Aoun welcomes US-Iran deal in call with Iran FM
Lebanon News
15-06-2026 | 14:14
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President Aoun welcomes US-Iran deal in call with Iran FM
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday welcomed the announced U.S.-Iran deal to end the Middle East war during a call from Tehran's top diplomat and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, the Lebanese presidency said in a statement.
The Lebanese leader said he hoped the agreement would be a "positive step towards reducing tensions and opening the door to diplomatic solutions", while Araghchi emphasised "the importance of respecting Lebanon's sovereignty", the statement said.
AFP
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