President Aoun welcomes US-Iran deal in call with Iran FM

Lebanon News
15-06-2026 | 14:14
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President Aoun welcomes US-Iran deal in call with Iran FM
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President Aoun welcomes US-Iran deal in call with Iran FM

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday welcomed the announced U.S.-Iran deal to end the Middle East war during a call from Tehran's top diplomat and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, the Lebanese presidency said in a statement.

The Lebanese leader said he hoped the agreement would be a "positive step towards reducing tensions and opening the door to diplomatic solutions", while Araghchi emphasised "the importance of respecting Lebanon's sovereignty", the statement said.

AFP

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