Israeli warplanes targeted the areas of Laylaki, Mreijeh, Rweiss, and Bir al-Abed in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday evening.This comes after Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued earlier an alert to residents of southern Beirut, urging individuals in the areas of Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh to evacuate.Later, a Reuters witness reported that a loud explosion was heard in Beirut early on Tuesday, referring to new airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.Additionally, a Lebanese security official told AFP that Israel conducted at least "six or seven" strikes on the Beirut suburbs.