News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Environment Minister tells LBCI: Displacement soars to 1 million as crisis deepens
Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 17:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Environment Minister tells LBCI: Displacement soars to 1 million as crisis deepens
National Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said the displacement rate had dramatically increased in one day, rising from 300,000 to 1 million displaced people.
"Lebanon is facing a real crisis," he stated.
In an interview on LBCI's "Vision 2030" program, Yassin said, "Tomorrow [Tuesday] morning, the first donor conference will be held at the Grand Serail to request rapid humanitarian aid and urgent assistance."
He added, "This is one of the worst scenarios we had anticipated, but we did not expect the situation to escalate and worsen so quickly."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
National Emergency Committee
Environment Minister
Nasser Yassin
Displacement
Next
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel, causing fires
UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Lebanon's Environment Minister: Displacement surges, situation may eclipse 2006 July War
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Lebanon's Environment Minister: Displacement surges, situation may eclipse 2006 July War
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
27,000 displaced by Israeli strikes, humanitarian aid efforts underway: Lebanon's environment minister says
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
27,000 displaced by Israeli strikes, humanitarian aid efforts underway: Lebanon's environment minister says
0
Middle East News
19:44
Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter
Middle East News
19:44
Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter
0
Lebanon News
19:17
Israeli army says started 'targeted ground raids' in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
19:17
Israeli army says started 'targeted ground raids' in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
19:44
Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter
Middle East News
19:44
Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter
0
Lebanon News
19:17
Israeli army says started 'targeted ground raids' in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
19:17
Israeli army says started 'targeted ground raids' in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
18:17
Ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Beirut leave residential buildings in ruins: NNA
Lebanon News
18:17
Ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Beirut leave residential buildings in ruins: NNA
0
Lebanon News
17:44
Lebanon reports 95 killed, 172 injured in Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
17:44
Lebanon reports 95 killed, 172 injured in Israeli airstrikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:22
Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel
Middle East News
06:22
Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel
0
World News
13:32
UN chief against any ground invasion of Lebanon: Spokesman says
World News
13:32
UN chief against any ground invasion of Lebanon: Spokesman says
0
Lebanon News
10:35
WHO warns of 'overstretched' Lebanese health system following intense Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
10:35
WHO warns of 'overstretched' Lebanese health system following intense Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
US Embassy spokesperson says no evacuation of American citizens is currently underway
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
US Embassy spokesperson says no evacuation of American citizens is currently underway
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
20:07
PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut
Lebanon News
20:07
PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut
2
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
3
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
4
Lebanon News
05:17
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
Lebanon News
05:17
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
5
Middle East News
06:22
Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel
Middle East News
06:22
Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel
6
Lebanon News
06:01
Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River
Lebanon News
06:01
Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River
7
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
12:22
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters
Lebanon News
12:22
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More