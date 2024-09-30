Lebanese Environment Minister tells LBCI: Displacement soars to 1 million as crisis deepens

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 17:02
High views
Lebanese Environment Minister tells LBCI: Displacement soars to 1 million as crisis deepens
Lebanese Environment Minister tells LBCI: Displacement soars to 1 million as crisis deepens

National Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said the displacement rate had dramatically increased in one day, rising from 300,000 to 1 million displaced people.

"Lebanon is facing a real crisis," he stated.

In an interview on LBCI's "Vision 2030" program, Yassin said, "Tomorrow [Tuesday] morning, the first donor conference will be held at the Grand Serail to request rapid humanitarian aid and urgent assistance."

He added, "This is one of the worst scenarios we had anticipated, but we did not expect the situation to escalate and worsen so quickly."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

National Emergency Committee

Environment Minister

Nasser Yassin

Displacement

Rockets fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel, causing fires
UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon
