Lebanese Army confirms repositioning of southern forces as Israeli attacks escalate

The Lebanese Army Command has responded to recent media reports suggesting that the Army withdrew several kilometers from its southern border positions. These claims come as Israel continues its increased military attacks on various regions in Lebanon.



In a statement, the Army Command — Directorate of Orientation — emphasized that the information circulating in some media outlets is inaccurate.



The statement clarified that military units deployed in the southern region are repositioning certain forward observation points within their designated areas of responsibility.



The Army Command also underscored its ongoing cooperation and coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in response to the evolving security situation.